The diaspora sees NDC, NPP as birds of a feather; 'They just want peace, less economic pressure’ – Ghana Bloggers Assoc. President

Attractive Mustapha

Attractive Mustapha, a Ghanaian traveler and blogger, has highlighted key concerns of the diaspora as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, he emphasized the diaspora's desire for a peaceful election, noting frustration with the slow progress in Ghana.



He stated that many Ghanaians abroad feel pressure to support family back home, especially during economic hardships, as political parties rely heavily on remittances from the diaspora.

Mustapha also expressed hope for remote voting in the future, advocating for ongoing discussions and demonstrations to advance this goal and ensure greater electoral participation for citizens abroad.



