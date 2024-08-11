The fight against corruption must emanate from citizens – GII

GII underscored the collaboration

Source: GNA

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) advocates for a citizen-led approach to combat corruption, emphasizing the need to shift away from the ineffective top-down strategies of the past.

Mr. Michael Boadi, GII's Fund Raising Manager, highlighted the importance of empowering citizens to understand the harmful impact of corruption, enabling them to hold political establishments accountable and educate their communities.

Speaking at an anti-corruption workshop in Asante-Akim South, Boadi underscored the collaboration between GII, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and other organizations to raise awareness and encourage collective efforts in fighting corruption.



