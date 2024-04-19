The goal is to make Ghana a bilingual state – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated the government's commitment to transforming Ghana into a bilingual state, incorporating French into its linguistic framework.

He highlighted ongoing efforts, including bilingual education initiatives in elementary subjects, to achieve this goal.



Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of bilingualism in Ghana, envisioning a future where both French and English, along with indigenous languages, are spoken nationwide.



"The goal of government is to ensure that we live in a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken together with our indigenous languages. We’ve already begun to work towards this," he said.

Catherine Dauer, Principal of the Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, commended the school's academic achievements and highlighted its role in fostering partnerships with other institutions.



She expressed pride in the school's diverse student body and its connections with global networks like the AFC (French Agency for French Language Abroad), which links over 555 schools worldwide, fostering collaborations with Ghanaian and American educational institutions.