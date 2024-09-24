The grounds is fertile but we’re not complacent – NDC’s Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama's campaign, believes the conditions are ripe for a 2024 election victory, noting a strong desire for change among Ghanaians.

She urges the opposition NDC to remain vigilant and avoid complacency, stating, “Change is closer. Keep faith, the grounds are fertile but no complacency.”

The NDC is advocating for a political reset, citing dissatisfaction with the current government's management of the country.



