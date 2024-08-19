News

‘The hardship is real’ – Bawumia admits

BawumiaaaScreenshot 2024 08 19 074611.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, has acknowledged the real suffering Ghanaians are facing and promised to focus on job creation if elected president.

Addressing the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on August 18, 2024, Bawumia attributed current hardships to global events like the Ukraine invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, not the Akufo-Addo administration.

He highlighted that despite creating 2.3 million jobs, youth unemployment remains a challenge.

Bawumia vowed to implement bold solutions to address these issues and emphasized his commitment to driving Ghana’s growth and prosperity.

Source: onuaonline.com