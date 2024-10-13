The man behind ‘Pastor Love’s arrest detailed the Genesis of the story

Pastor Hammond Love, a prominent Ghanaian pastor, has been sentenced to four years in prison for car theft after a seven-year trial.

The case involved a 4x4 vehicle sent by his friend, Samuel Amankwah, from the U.S. to Ghana, which Pastor Love was asked to clear from the port.



Pastor Love later sold the vehicle without Amankwah's permission and failed to return the money.



The court found Pastor Love dishonest and emphasized his duty as a pastor to maintain trust and integrity.

Despite pleading for leniency, he was sentenced to 48 months of hard labor.







