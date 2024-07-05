The next administration will be saddled with a significant debt burden – Seth Terkper

Seth Terkper, Former Finance Minister

Source: TIG Post

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has expressed concerns about the substantial debt burden that awaits Ghana’s next administration in 2024.

During a media briefing on the country’s IMF programme and debt restructuring efforts, Terkper highlighted the depletion of financial reserves and buffers, essential for economic stability.



He criticized the reliance on the Primary Balance, which he argues provides a misleading sense of fiscal health by excluding key elements like interest payments and debt repayments.

Terkper emphasized the need for deeper fiscal measures to avoid complacency and ensure long-term economic stability.



