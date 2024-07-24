The plight of commuters on the Nsawam Ofankor Road

Key issues include severe traffic congestion, increased vehicle maintenance costs

The Ofankor-Nsawam road upgrade to three lanes, crucial for improving Accra-Kumasi connectivity, faces delays impacting commuters and residents.

Key issues include severe traffic congestion, increased vehicle maintenance costs, and safety hazards.



Community members call for expedited construction and additional infrastructure like footbridges for safer crossings.

Recent visits by Roads Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye highlight progress despite challenges.



Completion of this project promises to significantly enhance transportation efficiency and safety, benefiting local communities and facilitating regional trade.



