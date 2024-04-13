The productivity of Togolese workers is far superior to Ghanaian workers – Prof. Adei

Prof. Stephen Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, a well-known economist, has conducted a comparative study of the productivity levels of workers from Ghana and Togo, concluding that Ghanaian workers are among the least productive globally.

Based on his research findings, Professor Adei emphasized that Togolese workers exhibit higher levels of work quality compared to their Ghanaian counterparts, which has led to a preference for Togolese workers by employers.



Speaking about his research, the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) revealed, "The Ghanaian worker is one of the least productive workers in the world when they are in Ghana."



He further elaborated, "In fact, was it ten years ago the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences asked me to give a lecture on productivity in Ghana and I found that in Africa given the same conditions, qualifications and everything else, the Ghanaian worker was among the least productive worker in Africa."

Professor Adei expressed his surprise at discovering that Togolese workers demonstrated higher productivity levels than Ghanaian workers. He cited examples from the construction industry in Ghana, where Togolese workers, such as masons, electricians, and tailors, displayed superior work quality.



"Their productivity is far superior to Ghanaian workers. Masons, electricians, tailors, and often people think they are Ghanaians because they speak Ewe, but they are not Ghanaians. And some of the construction people look for them because of their quality work," he said.