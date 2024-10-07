The sacred ‘prophet’ title has been cheapened – Mensa Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Source: 3news

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church expressed concern that the title of "prophet" has been cheapened due to the conduct of some religious leaders.

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church expressed concern that the title of "prophet" has been cheapened due to the conduct of some religious leaders. In a sermon, he stated that without a regulatory body, the noble title is now equated with "conman," eroding public trust in clergy.





Read full article