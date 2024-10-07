News

The sacred ‘prophet’ title has been cheapened – Mensa Otabil

Mensa Otabil Speaking At The Held In October 2023 Mensah Otabil

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church expressed concern that the title of "prophet" has been cheapened due to the conduct of some religious leaders.

Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church expressed concern that the title of "prophet" has been cheapened due to the conduct of some religious leaders. In a sermon, he stated that without a regulatory body, the noble title is now equated with "conman," eroding public trust in clergy.



Source: 3news