News
The safety and security of KIA is one of the best in the world – Transport Minister

KIAScreenshot 2024 10 14 075324.png The Minister assured that KIA’s safety and security are among the best globally

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has confirmed collaboration with international partners to combat cocaine smuggling at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Speaking to Parliament's Assurance Committee, he assured that KIA’s safety and security are among the best globally.

He also revealed that some staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) implicated in a cocaine smuggling scandal were reinstated after investigations found them not guilty.

The incident involved 8.5 kg of cocaine smuggled through KIA but intercepted in Brussels.

Despite concerns, no public update was initially provided on the investigation.

Source: 3news