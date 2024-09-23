News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

The selection of the 13 candidates to contest the Prez election was fraudulently done—Nabla

Screenshot 20240923 073200.png Janet Nabla

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Janet Nabla, the PNP presidential candidate, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of fraud in its vetting process, leading to the disqualification of 11 out of 24 candidates.

The EC cited issues like incomplete forms and tax certificate deficiencies.

Nabla challenged the integrity of the EC, labeling it as biased against her and claiming the process was rigged.

She threatened legal action to halt the presidential election, criticizing the EC chair for incompetence and suggesting that the selection of candidates was flawed and damaging to Ghana's democracy.

Read full article

Source: rainbowradioonline.com