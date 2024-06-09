News

The teenage con artist behind a £2.5m global crime spree

Elliot Castro Elliot Castro was 16 when he first conned someone out of their bank details

Sun, 9 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Elliot Castro, a former teenage fraudster who stole £2.5m through audacious scams, shared his story in the BBC Scotland documentary "Confessions of a Teenager Fraudster."

Starting at 16, Castro conned people out of their bank details while working at a Glasgow call centre. His scams funded a lavish lifestyle, including first-class flights and luxury purchases.

Arrested multiple times, his criminal activities ended in a department store in Edinburgh. After serving time, Castro reformed and now works as a fraud prevention expert, helping to stop scams and advising financial institutions.

He regrets his past actions and aims to make amends.

