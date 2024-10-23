News

The theatrics don’t keep factory plants on 24/7 – Gabby on tussle in Parliament

GabbyScreenshot 2024 10 23 082357.png Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading NPP member, has urged both NPP and NDC MPs to prioritize convincing undecided voters on key issues like job creation, cost of living, and economic stability, rather than engaging in political theatrics.

Referring to the recent parliamentary dispute over which party holds the majority, he commended Alexander Afenyo-Markin for avoiding confrontation and respecting the Supreme Court’s stay of execution on the Speaker’s ruling that declared four seats vacant.

Otchere-Darko stressed the need for civil political conduct as the 2024 elections approach, rejecting unnecessary drama in Parliament.

Source: 3news