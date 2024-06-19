News

There is nothing wrong with pastors laying hands on Bawumia – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib

Shihk 696x446.png Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's acceptance of prayers from pastors, amidst criticism of religious duplicity.

Speaking on GHOne TV's State of Affairs, Shuaib explained that attending church events and receiving prayers does not compromise one's faith, citing instances where he and the Chief Imam attended church ceremonies.

He emphasized that such acts are symbolic of friendship and empathetic engagement.

Shuaib noted that Bawumia's actions are strategic political moves to garner broad support, similar to how politicians seek prayers from the Chief Imam without it affecting their Christian identity.

Source: starrfm.com.gh