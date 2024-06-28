News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

There’s nothing spectacular about Mathew Opoku Prempeh – Fiifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetteyy.png Fiifi Kwetey

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, claiming he lacks the integrity to acknowledge Ghana's power crisis.

In an upcoming TV3 interview, Kwetey questioned Opoku Prempeh's value to the 2024 NPP ticket.

He also stressed the differences between the NDC and the NPP, expressing disappointment that some people view the two parties as equivalent, despite their distinct governance records.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com