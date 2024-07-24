News

There wasn’t burning of NPP flags, placards in our college – Savannah College of Education

Savana No Burning Of Party Flag.png The college expressed appreciation for the Vice President's visit and past contributions

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Savannah College of Education in Daboya has rejected claims that its students were involved in burning NPP flags and placards during Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent visit.

The college, calling the act "barbaric," clarified that it did not occur on their campus and that neither students nor staff were involved.

Acting College Secretary Muftawu Kola Fasasi confirmed that no school property or individuals were visible in the video of the incident.

The college expressed appreciation for the Vice President's visit and past contributions.

