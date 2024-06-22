They did not come from mars, we’re here with them – Buaben Asamoa on politicians looting state funds

Buaben Asamoa

Buaben Asamoa, Senior Policy Advisor to presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, has urged for robust action against looting of state funds by politicians.

He emphasized the need for asset declaration and investigation of "unexplained wealth".



Asamoa questioned how some politicians become overnight millionaires without any visible means of income.

He expressed confidence that Alan Kyerematen's Transformation Movement can tackle corruption if elected in 2024.



Asamoa, a founding member of the NPP, denied personal benefit from state looting and vowed to tackle the "loot and share" phenomenon.



