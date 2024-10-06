They’re taking us for fools – Gyampo takes on Kennedy Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko

Professor Ransford Gyampo

University of Ghana lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has criticized those who contested Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP primaries for their sudden shift to supporting him.

He expressed frustration that after highlighting Ghana's problems—such as corruption and incompetence—during their campaigns, they are now acting as if everything is fine.



Gyampo questioned their sincerity and suggested they focus on solving the country's issues.

He added that the situation in Ghana feels neglected, with challenges like university shutdowns being ignored while politicians continue their campaigns.



