Thirty entrepreneurs chosen for Ghana's creative incubation program

Thirty entrepreneurs from the cultural and creative industries have been selected for this year’s Africa Ghana Incubation Programme.

Organized by the French Embassy in Ghana and Impact Hub, the programme aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and resources to thrive in the creative space through intensive training, mentorship, and networking.



Launched last year, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between artistry and entrepreneurship. The selected participants, chosen from 608 applicants in diverse fields such as fashion, culinary arts, photography, music, and literature, will undergo an intensive boot camp.



From this group, ten outstanding participants will receive funding of €30,000.



French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, emphasized the programme's significance in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable job creation. He highlighted that the initiative is part of a broader partnership between France and Ghana, rooted in the principles outlined during the Africa-France Summit in 2021.



Aniambossou noted that Ghana has a wealth of talent in the creative and cultural industries, which offer valuable opportunities and employment.

He affirmed the French Embassy's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talents and fostering innovation through this programme.



Kelechi Ofoebgu, co-founder of Impact Hub Accra, expressed delight in partnering with the French Embassy to support entrepreneurs in the creative sector.



He explained that the programme provides business support services, mentorship, marketing, and strategic guidance, which are crucial for success in the creative industries.



Ofoebgu encouraged participants to work hard and create their own opportunities to secure a place among the final ten recipients of the funding.



He emphasized that the programme aims to help entrepreneurs do amazing work across the country and make significant contributions to the creative economy.