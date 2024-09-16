This is not Kufuor’s NPP, it is a takeover by a small family – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has criticized the NPP for drifting from its Kufuor-era ideals and being controlled by a “small family.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Ngleshie Amanfrom, he revealed that some NPP supporters are disillusioned with the party’s performance and the state of the economy but feel trapped by party loyalty.

Mahama urged dissatisfied NPP members to vote for the NDC to bring change and address what he sees as a hijacking of the party’s true principles.



