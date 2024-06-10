This time around we’ll collate our votes – Mahama assures supporters

John Mahama has assured members of the NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will protect its votes in the upcoming elections, ensuring a robust system for collating results.

He emphasized the recruitment of competent agents at all levels and volunteers to drive the campaign message.



Referring to past challenges, he assured that any mistakes by the Electoral Commission would be promptly corrected.

This commitment follows previous challenges with collating results, as revealed by the NDC Chairman in a leaked audio.



