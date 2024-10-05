Those who give you money to vote for them don't respect you - Alan to Ghanaians

Kyerematen is on a 19-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region

Independent presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has urged Ghanaians to reject political parties offering money for votes in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at Obogu in the Asante Akim South Constituency, Kyerematen criticized politicians who only show up during election periods to distribute money, calling it disrespectful to voters.



He stressed that politics should focus on development and urged citizens to vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they haven’t seen progress under its leadership.

Kyerematen is on a 19-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



