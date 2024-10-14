Thousands throng Tamale North as Suhuyini launches 2024 campaign

Haruna Iddrisu urged swift action to declare the NDC the parliamentary majority

On October 12, 2024, thousands of NDC supporters gathered in Tamale North to back incumbent MP Alhassan Suhuyini as he launched his re-election campaign.

Key NDC figures, including former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and MPs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Sam George, attended to show support.



They praised Suhuyini's efforts and stressed the importance of unity and strategy for the NDC's 2024 election victory.

Haruna Iddrisu urged swift action to declare the NDC the parliamentary majority, energizing the crowd ahead of the upcoming elections.



