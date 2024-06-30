Thousands walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale

Sharaf Mahama led a successful Health Screening and Walk in Tamale

Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, has led a successful Health Screening and Walk in Tamale, drawing thousands of supporters, including NDC executives, MPs, and party faithful.

The event, part of his 'Healthy Hearts, Empowered Youth' campaign, featured a health screening program at Jubilee Park, where over 6,483 people were screened for various health indicators.



Similar activities in Damango included free screenings for 1,356 individuals during the 'Savannah Soccer Tournament'.

The initiative was praised by attendees, including Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, who emphasized unity for electoral success in 2024.



