Three dead in tragic accident on Ejisu-Konongo highway

Personnel of GNFS at the scene of the incident working to rescue victims

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the loss of three persons in an accident that occurred at New Koforidua off the Ejisu-Konongo Highway in the Ashanti Region on Monday, April 29.

The accident involved a Nissan Pick-Up with registration number GN 1645-21 and a Mitsubishi Fuso Truck bearing registration GT 8794-W. According to the GNFS, the collision caused significant damage to the Nissan Pick-Up and partial damage to the head of the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck.



In a Facebook post, the GNFS indicated that the accident was reported to the Konongo Fire Station at 16:30 hours. It resulted in one person injured and three fatalities, including a Ghanaian identified as Michael Obeng and two suspected Indian nationals.



The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Stewards Morgue for preservation and further investigation.

The GNFS, under the leadership of Sarpong Francis Boateng, promptly initiated a rescue operation upon arrival at 16:48 hours, with emergency services swiftly deployed to manage the aftermath.



