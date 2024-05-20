Three family members reportedly murdered, 6-month-old baby unharmed

The incident occurred on May 19, 2024 in Tuba

Reports reaching Ghanaweb.live indicate that three members of a family were discovered murdered in cold blood at their residence on Sunday morning (May 19, 2024).

A fourth family member survived the attack but is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A six-month-old baby was found unharmed.



This gruesome incident occurred in Tuba, a community off the Weija-Kasoa road.

There were no signs of forced entry, leading the Weija Barrier Police, where the case was initially reported, to suspect foul play.



Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.