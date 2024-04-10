Three men sentenced to 60 years for tricycle robbery in Kumasi

Despite the victim's resistance, Francis slashed his left palm with a jack knife

The Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi has sentenced three individuals involved in a series of tricycle robberies to a total of 60 years in prison, MyJoyOnline reports.

The court found Francis Anisapo, a 25-year-old cobbler, guilty and sentenced him to 25 years, while Clinton Yeboah, a 24-year-old mason, and their 18-year-old accomplice, Ahiave David, a security officer, were each sentenced to 20 and 15 years, respectively.



A fourth accomplice, known only as Moses, is currently at large.



This sentencing comes after a tricycle rider, Nazif Ibrahim, was attacked at knifepoint on January 31, 2024, after the accused feigned interest in hiring his services.



The prosecution revealed that the accused, along with Moses and Clinton, had planned the attack. Despite the victim's resistance, Francis slashed his left palm with a jack knife, causing him to relinquish the ignition keys to the tricycle.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene but were later apprehended by the Asokwa Police based on a complaint lodged by the victim. They admitted to the crime during their caution statement, revealing that they had sold the tricycle to an individual named Taller for GHȼ8,000.00.



However, their attempts to lead the police to Taller were unsuccessful.



On March 18, 2024, police officers spotted someone riding the stolen tricycle at Akwatia Line, but the rider managed to escape.



The tricycle was impounded by the police as evidence. Francis Anisapo, who had previously been convicted for a similar crime, was handed an additional sentence, bringing the total years of imprisonment for the trio to 60.