Three months is still enough to fulfil your promise to fight galamsey – GJA to Akufo-Addo

GAAKUScreenshot 2024 09 29 092817.png Dwumfour urged Akufo-Addo to use the remaining three months

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promise to combat illegal mining, known as galamsey.

The GJA noted that despite the President’s pledge to put his presidency on the line to end galamsey, water bodies and forest reserves continue to suffer.

Speaking at the Ghana Journalists Awards in Accra on September 28, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour urged Akufo-Addo to use the remaining three months of his tenure to address the issue and deliver on his commitment before leaving office.

