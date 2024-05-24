Three northern region students top 2023 national essay competition

The competition aims to promote biblical literacy among youth

Source: GNA

Three students from the Northern Region excelled in the 2023 national essay competition by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG).

Gladys Turomwine Dakura from Tamale Girls SHS clinched the top spot, with Benedict Angsema and Benedicta Bayor following closely.



They were awarded prizes including laptops, tablets, and Bibles. The competition aims to promote biblical literacy among youth.



Reverend Charles Anaara highlighted the historic win for northern schools and the significance of Gladys' achievement as the first female overall winner.

Gladys thanked her teachers, praised the BSG, and encouraged peers to participate.



The event showcased academic excellence and the importance of engaging youth with scripture.



