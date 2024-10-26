Time has come for reparations dialogue, Commonwealth heads agree

The UK has faced growing calls from Commonwealth leaders to apologise and pay reparations

Source: BBC

Commonwealth leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, have agreed to start talks on reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, despite the UK’s preference to avoid the topic at the Samoa summit.

While the UK maintains it will not pay financial reparations, leaders called for a “truthful and respectful” dialogue on reparatory justice, which could include non-monetary forms like apologies or educational programs.

Sir Keir indicated that further discussions may continue at the UK-Caribbean forum next March, where Caribbean nations hope to advance the reparations conversation with a comprehensive report.



