Time has proven number one position hasn’t guaranteed victory – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, former National Organizer of the NDC and current MP for Buem, downplayed the significance of ballot positions in Ghana's upcoming presidential elections during an appearance on Joy News.

He argued that a candidate's placement on the ballot has little impact on election outcomes, noting that voters prioritize party allegiance over position.



While acknowledging that some candidates who were first on the ballot won, he maintained that Ghanaians are increasingly politically aware and make informed choices.

Adams also dismissed concerns about alleged manipulation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ballot position, emphasizing the need for a transparent electoral process.



