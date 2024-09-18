News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Time to formalise activities in forests …dialogue speakers urge govt

Forest Screenshot 2024 09 18 120454.png Ms Nathalia Formenton Cardoso (inset) addressing participants in the programme

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

At a two-day National Policy Dialogue on the forestry sector's economic impact in Ghana, experts urged the government to formalize the sector.

They emphasized the need for registering all participants and collecting comprehensive data to accurately assess the sector's contribution to the economy.

Associate Professor Yanshu Li from the University of Georgia and FAO specialist Natalia Formenton Cardoso highlighted the sector's significance but noted that much of its activity is informal, complicating accurate economic measurement.

The dialogue aimed to address data gaps and enhance policy for sustainable forest-based industries.

Dr. Bernice Serwaa Ofosu-Baadu, who coordinated the event, stressed the importance of integrating forestry with agriculture for greater sector benefits.

Read full article

Source: Ghanaian Times