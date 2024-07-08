Timing, procedure for proposal to appoint new justices bad – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Source: GNA

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized the timing and processes of the proposal to appoint new justices to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaba Torkonoo recommended five justices in a May 30, 2024, letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees are Justices Angelina Mensah Homiah, Eric Kyei Baffour, Edward Amoako Asante, Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, and Afia Asare Botwe.

Speaking on TV3’s “Key Points,” Kpebu argued that with elections in five months, the appointments should be made by the new president and highlighted procedural lapses, emphasizing the necessity of a Judicial Council recommendation.



