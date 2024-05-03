Titus Glover urges action to safeguard Ramsar sites from encroachers

Titus Glover

The Sakumo and Tema Ramsar sites face an imminent threat as real estate developers and encroachers continue to seize vast areas of these once-thriving wetlands.

Numerous completed and ongoing construction projects now dominate the buffer and core zones of these protected areas, replacing the once pristine wetlands with concrete structures.



Despite efforts to reclaim these areas, challenges such as political interference and court injunctions have impeded progress, allowing many illegal structures to remain untouched.



During a recent inspection by the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Titus Glover, the urgency of the situation became apparent, emphasizing the need for decisive action to safeguard these ecological treasures.

Glover expressed concern over the persistent encroachment and called for the removal of any legal obstacles hindering enforcement efforts.



He questioned the role of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) lawyer in allowing injunctions to persist, suggesting that steps should be taken to lift the injunctions and enforce property markings, including dismantling unauthorized structures.



“We cannot allow illegal activities to go unchecked. We must take steps to lift the injunctions and ensure that the right actions are taken to protect these vital ecological sites,” Glover remarked.