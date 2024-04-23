Toddler critically injured in dog attack

The mother, who had briefly left the child sleeping in the compound, heard his cries

A two-year-old toddler is in critical condition in the hospital after being viciously attacked by a dog resembling a mixed-breed German Shepherd.

The incident occurred on Monday night and resulted in the child losing parts of his body, including a portion of his buttocks.



The mother, who had briefly left the child sleeping in the compound, heard his cries and rushed back to find the dog attacking him inside the mosquito net.



The mother, Sarah Aboagye, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that she had stepped away to use the washroom and assumed the cries were normal until she discovered the attack.



Meanwhile, the owner of the dog has distanced himself from the incident.



Eugene Addo, the father of the victim who works for the owner, expressed disappointment but did not indicate any further action.

The family's living situation, where they sleep outside due to discomfort inside, has been cited as a possible factor in the attack.



Eugene Addo described witnessing his son's struggle with the dog and the severe injuries sustained.



Dr. Glover Addy, a plastic surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, noted the seriousness of the injuries and the financial strain it has placed on the family.



Despite efforts to seek accountability, the dog's owner has remained silent. Eyewitnesses have provided additional details, recounting the mother's frantic attempts to seek help during the attack.



As the family copes with the aftermath, there is a growing demand for accountability and support for the toddler and his family during this challenging time.