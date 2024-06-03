News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Toddler mauled by dog shows signs of recovery as plastic surgery brings hope to his family

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 02 At 14.jpeg The family, grateful for the support received, remains hopeful for his continued recovery

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

A two-year-old toddler who suffered severe injuries in a dog attack is now on the road to recovery after a successful plastic surgery.

The attack, which left him with life-threatening injuries including the loss of his buttocks and testicles, had initially placed him in critical condition at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

However, after weeks of intensive care, the toddler underwent a surgery to cover the wound, showing promising signs of healing.

The family, grateful for the support received, remains hopeful for his continued recovery.

Read full article

Source: 3news