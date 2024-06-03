Toddler mauled by dog shows signs of recovery as plastic surgery brings hope to his family

The family, grateful for the support received, remains hopeful for his continued recovery

Source: 3news

A two-year-old toddler who suffered severe injuries in a dog attack is now on the road to recovery after a successful plastic surgery.

The attack, which left him with life-threatening injuries including the loss of his buttocks and testicles, had initially placed him in critical condition at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



However, after weeks of intensive care, the toddler underwent a surgery to cover the wound, showing promising signs of healing.

The family, grateful for the support received, remains hopeful for his continued recovery.



