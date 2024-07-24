Toll Workers Association expresses doubt over reintroduction of Tollbooth plans

Toll Workers Association has expressed frustration over the government's plan

The Toll Workers Association has expressed frustration over the government's plan to reintroduce tollbooths in 2025 instead of this year.

Member Anthony Adarkwah acknowledged Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams' announcement during the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review but criticized the delayed implementation, which prolongs the hardship for laid-off toll workers.



Adarkwah also noted the lack of consultation with the association and doubted the government's ability to address previous issues like traffic congestion.

He condemned the Ministry of Roads and Highways for failing to enroll most laid-off workers, including Persons with Disabilities, into the Youth Employment Agency, calling for immediate action to fulfill promises and provide employment.



