Tolon MP donates tractor to Tolon Naa

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the MP for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Whip, has donated a Massey Ferguson 385 tractor to the Chief of Tolon, Alhaji Chief Major (Rtd) Sulemana Abubakar, on September 27, 2024.

The donation, made at the Tolon Naa's palace, aims to support local farming activities. Chief Sulemana Abubakar expressed gratitude, stating the tractor will significantly enhance agriculture in the area.

Iddrisu has previously contributed to various developmental projects in the Tolon constituency, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and electrification, positively impacting residents' lives.



