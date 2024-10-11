News

Tolon NCCE holds phase two of Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting

NCCEScreenshot 2024 10 11 060411.png Political leaders, religious groups, and youth participated

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

The Tolon District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting to raise awareness about preventing extremist groups from entering Ghana.

The event, part of the NCCE’s project funded by the European Union, also focused on promoting peace and tolerance ahead of the general election.

Political leaders, religious groups, and youth participated.

NCCE District Director, Hawawu Abdul-Rahman, emphasized avoiding misinformation to prevent violence, while others highlighted engaging the youth to counter extremism.

The Electoral Commission pledged to ensure free and fair elections, and participants committed to maintaining peace.

Source: GNA