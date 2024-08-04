Traditional palm wine tapping not affected by technological advancement

Palm wine is a cherished traditional beverage in Ghana and Africa

Mr. Emmanuel Mensah, a seasoned palm wine tapper from Nungua, Greater Accra, has highlighted the enduring relevance of traditional palm wine tapping despite modern advances.

He noted that while climate change and modernity pose challenges, the age-old techniques passed down through generations remain effective.



Palm wine, a cherished traditional beverage in Ghana and Africa, is enjoyed for its cultural significance and uses in snacks and traditional medicine.

With over 50 years of experience, Mensah affirms that palm wine, whether sweet or fermented, is a nutritious and healthier choice compared to modern fizzy drinks and other alcohol.



