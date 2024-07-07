News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Traditional warriors urged to leverage influence for cleanliness in Accra

Traditional Warriors Urgeddd GA.png This call was made by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

The Asafoatsemei, traditional warriors of the Ga Chiefs in Greater Accra, have been urged to focus on keeping Accra clean rather than intimidating market women and traders.

This call was made by Gilbert Nartey of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council during a two-day workshop on waste management and sanitation, organized by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ga Traditional Council.

The workshop aimed to prepare 300 participants, including Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyeme, for the Homowo Clean-up Exercise from July 2 to August 2, 2024.

Major G.G. Klu Amedeka encouraged the warriors to use their influence positively and avoid power abuse.

Read full article

Source: GNA