Traditional warriors urged to leverage influence for cleanliness in Accra

Source: GNA

The Asafoatsemei, traditional warriors of the Ga Chiefs in Greater Accra, have been urged to focus on keeping Accra clean rather than intimidating market women and traders.

This call was made by Gilbert Nartey of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council during a two-day workshop on waste management and sanitation, organized by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ga Traditional Council.



The workshop aimed to prepare 300 participants, including Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyeme, for the Homowo Clean-up Exercise from July 2 to August 2, 2024.

Major G.G. Klu Amedeka encouraged the warriors to use their influence positively and avoid power abuse.



