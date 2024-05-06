Traffic relief in sight for Akyem Oda as bridge construction nears completion

The impending reopening of the main road will come as a welcome relief to motorists

For the past three months, Akyem Oda has been grappling with severe traffic congestion, significantly impacting local businesses.

The congestion is a direct result of ongoing bridge construction by Aluscom Company Limited on the main Oda-Mankessim road, funded by the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, a World Bank initiative.



According to Graphic Online reports, the project, which commenced in February 2024 and is slated for completion by mid-May 2024, involves the construction of drainage systems from the Kumasi lorry park to facilitate the flow of floodwaters to the Bonwore Stream in Oda Old Town.



During a recent inspection of the project progress by the Birim Central Municipal Coordinating Director, Haruna Amadu Zure, it was noted that work is advancing steadily.



According to Emmanuel Dapaah, a representative of the consultant to the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, the concrete casting phase has been completed, paving the way for road reopening by May 2024, barring any unforeseen delays.

The impending reopening of the main road will come as a welcome relief to motorists traveling to and from Oda to various destinations like Akyem Swedru, Awisa, Akyem Achiase, Akyem Aperade, Breman Asikuma, Mankessim, and beyond.



These motorists have had to navigate detours through narrow streets, exacerbating traffic congestion within the town.



Moreover, the dusty conditions of these alternative routes have posed challenges for street hawkers and pedestrians alike. Additionally, the congestion has impeded the contractor tasked with tarring the roads within Oda town.



The completion of the bridge construction project is anticipated to alleviate these issues and restore smooth traffic flow in Akyem Oda.