Tragedy strikes as 22 people die mysteriously after consuming goat meat

22 people dead after consuming stolen goat at Akyem Osenase

Akyem Osenase Community in Eastern Region Devastated by Mystery Deaths

Tragedy strikes as over 22 people in Akyem Osenase community lose their lives under mysterious circumstances.



According to reports from Agoo FM, the deaths occurred within a month, allegedly after the deceased consumed meat from stolen pregnant goats.



Suspects sold the stolen goats to a local drinking bar, where the meat was used to prepare pepper soup.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, but traditional leaders suspect foul play and attribute the deaths to a curse.



Efforts are underway to identify the cause of the deaths and reverse the curse to prevent further fatalities.