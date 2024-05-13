Tragic fire claims lives of two brothers in Akyem Oda

The house was engulfed, and the two boys were trapped inside.

A devastating fire that swept through a home in Akyem Oda has claimed the lives of two young brothers last Sunday night.

According to Graphic Online reports, the blaze, believed to have started from a brazing torch, also injured their mother and two sisters while destroying property valued at thousands of Ghanaian cedis.



The victims, identified as Clement Agyei, 6, and Desmond Karikari Agyei, 4, were students at the Ridge Experimental Basic School in Oda. Their mother, 36-year-old hairdresser Madam Bernice Karikari, managed to escape with her daughters Ereka Gyekyewaa, 14, and Blessing Agyeiwaa, 9, though all sustained injuries.



Neighbour Mary Brew recounted hearing Madam Karikari's cries for help, initially mistaking them for a burglary. She alerted others, and one resident, Kwadwo Baah, broke into the locked bedroom to rescue the family.

Despite efforts to douse the flames with water, the fire raged until the Ghana National Fire Service arrived. By then, the house was engulfed, and the two boys were trapped inside.



Oda Municipal Police Commander Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako confirmed the incident and mentioned that investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing.



Madam Karikari and her daughters received medical treatment and have been discharged, while the bodies of the deceased boys await autopsy at the hospital morgue.