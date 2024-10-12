Trainee nurses in Sampa furious over unpaid allowances, threaten to vote NDC

Their discontent follows Dr. Bawumia's visit to Sampa to campaign

Trainee nurses in Sampa, Bono Region, have expressed frustration over the government's failure to pay their allowances.

The students, currently in their second year and preparing to enter their third year, revealed they have yet to receive any financial support promised by the government.



They highlighted the discrepancy between Vice President Dr. Bawumia's campaign promises and their current situation, with some claiming their seniors only received half of the promised allowances.

Their discontent follows Dr. Bawumia's visit to Sampa to campaign.



The students have warned that if the government fails to address the issue, they might support his rival, John Mahama, in the next election.



Read full article