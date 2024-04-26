Transport Minister lauds Elmina Harbour's dual role in boosting tourism

Elmina Fishing Harbour

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has hailed the burgeoning domestic tourism facilitated by the recent arrival of a passenger cruise vessel at the Elmina Fishing Harbour in the Central Region.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Asiamah underscored the dual functionality of the harbour, now serving as both a fishing port and a cruise destination. He highlighted the significance of the recent docking, which saw 115 tourists from various corners of the globe disembark, marking a milestone for Elmina.



In his remarks, Asiamah detailed an anecdote involving a local trader in Elmina, who expressed gratitude for the positive impact of the harbour's development on the community's economy. The trader reportedly offered her daughter's hand in marriage as a gesture of appreciation for the increased prosperity brought about by the harbour's expansion.

Asiamah emphasized the transformative role of the Elmina Fishing Harbour, not only as a crucial asset for fishermen but also as a driver of economic growth and tourism in the region.