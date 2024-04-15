Transport Ministry directs Police to take action against drivers charging unapproved fares

A bus station in Accra

The Ministry of Transport has issued a directive to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies, urging them to monitor and take action against any commercial drivers found charging unauthorized transport fares, burdening commuters unnecessarily.

The directive comes after the GPRTU and GRTCC jointly issued a statement on Thursday, April 11, 2024, advising commuters not to pay additional transport fares beyond the existing ones.



In a statement released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Ministry emphasized that negotiations for new public transport fares are still ongoing with Road Transport Operators, following recent increases in fuel prices and related operational costs.



The Ministry instructed commercial drivers to adhere to the existing public transport fares set by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

"The Ministry is urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and the GRTCC," the statement indictaed.



See the statement from the Ministry of Transport below:



