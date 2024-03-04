Transport operators considering fare increment amid rising fuel prices

Bus station in Accra

The Regional Chairmen of both the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have jointly declared their intention to contemplate a fare increment in response to the recent surge in fuel prices across the country.

Expressing disappointment in the government, the drivers' associations criticized them for failing to address concerns and implement fare adjustments to offset the increased operational costs associated with the relentless rise in fuel prices.



"The continuous rise in fuel prices has had a significant impact on our livelihoods, leading to financial strains and hardships in maintaining our operations," they indicated.



In a joint statement, the associations emphasized that fare adjustments are crucial to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and maintain the quality of service provided to the public. They underscored that the failure of the government to address this critical issue has left them with no choice but to contemplate fare increments to cope with the escalating operational costs.

The transport operators are calling on the government and relevant authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with their leaders to address the challenges faced by the sector and to implement fare adjustments that align with current economic realities.



The associations have set a deadline for action, stating that if their concerns are not addressed by the 6th of March 2024, they will be left with no choice but to proceed with the planned fare increments.