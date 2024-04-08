Transport unions to increase fares on April 13

This move is response to the recent surge in petroleum prices

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana have jointly declared a hike in transport fares, effective from Saturday, April 13, 2024, in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices.

In a statement released on Monday, April 8, 2024, they detailed the adjustments: a 15% rise for short-distance or intracity transport, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transport, a 15% escalation for taxi services, and an adjustment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services.



The decision stemmed from the apparent lack of government action to mitigate the soaring costs of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, amidst ongoing economic challenges.

They emphasized, “the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers.”



The associations urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the fare increment and collaborate with transport operators.